Police launch appeal after man knocked unconscious by single-punch attacker

An appeal has been issued by police after a man was knocked out in Wigan during a night out.

Officers say the victim, aged 27, was in King Street West, when he was approached by a man who floored him with a single punch.

One of the victim’s friends came to his rescue but the attacker also punched him in the face several times, causing bruising and swelling, say police.

The original victim remained out cold for around 10 minutes before being taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment.

He is said to be still recovering from serious facial injuries, which required surgery.

Pc Hanna Syddall, of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “The initial victim of this incident suffered injuries to his face that were so serious they required surgery, which he is still recovering from.

“Nobody should have to worry about being so brutally assaulted when on a night out with friends and we need to find the person responsible.

“We have released images of a man we wish to speak to in connection with our investigation and I am keen to hear from anybody who recognises him.

“If you think you have information that can assist us then please contact police.”

The attack took place at around 5.20am on Saturday, July 7, but police have only just issued the appeal.

Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7118 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.