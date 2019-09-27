Police launch further appeal for information after man shot in Wigan

Police are continuing to appeal for information after a man was shot and suffered life-changing injuries in Wigan.



Officers urged people to come forward with information or dashcam footage a week after the shocking incident on Bickershaw Lane.

Related: Police dedicate specialist investigators to 'horrific' Wigan shooting incidents



The victim, a man in his 50s, was sitting in a parked Range Rover when a black Audi A3 pulled up alongside.

A shotgun was discharged, injuring the man in the 4x4 in his arm and hand.

The black Audi A3 then left the scene.



The man was taken to hospital with life-changing injuries where he remains.

Police were called at around 4.20pm on Thursday September 19.



Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Chatterton, from GMP’s Major Incident Team, said: “It has been a week since this shooting, in which a man nearly lost his life, and our detectives are continuing with their enquiries to trace those responsible.



“We believe the answers lie within the community, so if there is anyone with information who has not yet come forward, I would urge you to get in touch with us as soon as possible.



“Your information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, could be vital to this investigation, and allow us to take the individuals responsible for this callous and reckless shooting off the streets.



“If you were in the area think you might have seen the black Audi A3, or if you have dashcam footage of around that time then we want to hear from you.



Anybody with information should contact police on 0161 856 7957, quoting log number 1931 of 19/09/2019, or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.



Images or footage of the incident should be sent to scd.cctv@gmp.police.uk