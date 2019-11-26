Police launch internal investigation into its own officers over allegations of handling counterfeit goods

Police have launched a massive internal investigation into officers following allegations that they handled counterfeit goods.

A total of 22 officers at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) are on restricted duties while the force's Professional Standards Branch looks into the accusations.

The matter was reported on November 15 and passed to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

However, the national body decided GMP could investigate the matter internally.

It is not thought any of the officers are serving in Wigan division, with reports suggesting the probe is focused on the Cheetham Hill area of Manchester.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Potts said: “The public rightly expects the highest standards from our officers and as such it is appropriate that we conduct a thorough and robust investigation into the serious concerns raised”.