A man has been arrested after bottles of whisky worth more than £300 were stolen from a supermarket.

Police were called to Asda, on Ingram, Skelmersdale, at around 5.30pm on Thursday following reports of the theft.

A 43-year-old man from Leicester was arrested on suspicion of theft and is currently in custody waiting to be questioned.

Lancashire Constabulary is running Operation Vulture in response to shoplifting across the county, which sees officers patrolling hot-spots, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers.