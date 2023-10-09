News you can trust since 1853
Police make fresh appeal after car chase ended in fun fair crash. Two men now arrested

Police investigating a horror crash at a Wigan fun fair are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage of the collision and car chase that preceeded it.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST- 2 min read
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 12:47 BST
Wigan Today reported the collision at Hindley Market Square on the evening of Saturday October 7 and early accounts from witnesses suggested that a woman who had been struck by the fleeing vehicle had escaped relatively unscathed.

But while officers say her injuries are not life-threatening of life-changing, they were in fact serious. She was hospitalised after the collision and a man at the scene needed treatment for a gashed hand.

The Ford Focus at the fun fair after being abandoned after the collisionThe Ford Focus at the fun fair after being abandoned after the collision
Meanwhile police have now been interviewing two young men detained on suspicion of dangerous driving.

The emergency services were called to Morris Street in Hindley at around 8:25pm on Saturday.

Shortly before, a silver Ford Focus had been requested to stop by a police patrol on nearby Wigan Road in Hindley and when it failed to do so a short pursuit ensued.

The vehicle drove onto Cross Street and then Morris Street before entering a fun fair where families were enjoying the games and rides.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: “The Ford was in collision with the woman, leaving her with serious injuries, although these are, thankfully, not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

“The occupants of the vehicle did not remain at the scene.

“A 19-year-old man and a 21-year-old man have since been arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving. Both have been bailed pending further inquiries.

“Police are now appealing to anyone with relevant information or footage of the incident - including CCTV, mobile or dashcam - to report it. You can make a report by calling 0161 856 8115 quoting incident number 3493 of 7/10/2023.

“Footage can be submitted via email to: [email protected]

“Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

It was reported that the fugitives left the engine of the Ford running and it was thanks to one of the showmen, who managed to clamber into the vehicle to put the handbrake on, that prevented the vehicle from causing any more harm. It came to a halt under one of the bungee trampolines.

The incident has since been reported to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) for investigation.