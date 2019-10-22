Police make second arrest in connection with a string of offences after public search

A major police search has come to an end after a second man wanted in connection with a number of offences was arrested.
Stephen Grimes, 22, was detained on suspicion of affray in the Ormskirk area on Thursday.
He remained in custody on Friday.
Police had been hunting Grimes in connection with several incidents in Skelmersdale.
Officers had already arrested 23-year-old Joel Dowling, of no fixed abode, who was wanted over the same allegations.
He has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday.