Police make second arrest in connection with a string of offences after public search

A major police search has come to an end after a second man wanted in connection with a number of offences was arrested.



Stephen Grimes, 22, was detained on suspicion of affray in the Ormskirk area on Thursday.

Other news: MP demands pension justice for former miners



He remained in custody on Friday.

Police had been hunting Grimes in connection with several incidents in Skelmersdale.

Officers had already arrested 23-year-old Joel Dowling, of no fixed abode, who was wanted over the same allegations.

He has been charged with affray and possession of a bladed article and remanded in custody to appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on Thursday.