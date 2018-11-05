Police name man found dead in Wigan marshland

Police are appealing for information after the body of a man was found in Marsh Green.

Shortly after 3.15pm on Sunday November 4 police received a report that a body had been found in marshland in Marsh Green.

37 Marsh Green sealed off by police

Emergency services attended, but the man was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Although formal identification is yet to take place, it is believed to be the body of 35-year-old John Peter Heyes who was last seen in Marsh Green Road, Wigan, at around 10pm on Monday, October 22.

The circumstances surrounding his death are currently unclear and a Home Office post mortem will be taking place today.

Detective Inspector Dean Purtill from GMP’s Wigan borough said: “We have specially trained officers supporting the family of this man as they deal with this devastating news.

“This investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are determined to find out what happened and get answers for his family.

“If you saw anything suspicious in the area or if you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant it might seem, then please get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 5307, alternatively call 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.