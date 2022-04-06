Police need to speak to this man after a Wigan borough bus driver had a tooth punched out

Police have issued CCTV stills of a man they say could help them solve the case.

The driver was in Atherton when victim to what officers called an unprovoked attack at 6.30am on Tuesday April 5.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two shots of the man police would like to speak to in connection with a Leigh bus driver assault

A GMP spokesperson said: “We are keen to speak to the man pictured as we think he may have important information.

“Do you recognise him? Please call us on 0161 856 5324 quoting incident 435 of 05/04/2022.”