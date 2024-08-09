Police offer reassurance to residents fearing further unrest after violent protests nationwide

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have urged people in Wigan and across Greater Manchester to “remain calm and try and go about your everyday life” following violent disorder around the country.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been multiple incidents nationwide following a horrific attack on children and adults at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there were fears that Wigan was to become the latest battleground on Wednesday evening, only a few protestors and counter-demonstrators turned up and there was no violence.

Greater Manchester Police have today released a statement offering reassurance for people who may be concerned about future disorder.

Police near SWAP (Support for Wigan Arrivals Project), on Penson Street, Wigan, where there were fears of a protest on Wednesday

It said: “While the violent unrest of the weekend appears to have subsided for the time being, we are aware that some residents of Greater Manchester may still be feeling vulnerable, unsafe or worried about further disorder. This has been made worse by widespread sharing of misinformation online, which creates increased fear in communities and incites intolerable hate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to reassure you that Greater Manchester Police remains dedicated to ensuring that our local communities are safe and protected from further disruption. We have a great many resources at our disposal and we are proactively deploying those resources to prevent violence, identify offenders and take swift, appropriate action against anyone found to be breaking the law. We will continue to do this fairly and equitably.

"We are heavily resourced and many of our dedicated officers, staff and emergency service colleagues have been deployed across the region, day and night, to keep our communities safe and ensure that people feel safe making their voices heard. We will continue to engage with people across Greater Manchester in the coming days and weeks; if you have any concerns, please do get in touch with us.

"Our advice to communities is to remain calm and try and go about your everyday life. If we believe there needs to be specific information about anything emerging, we will tell people and offer advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our message is clear: there is no place for hate in Greater Manchester. If you come here to willingly participate in disorder and crime, we will be at your door, ensuring you answer for your crimes.

“The vast majority of Greater Manchester residents, businesses and visitors have supported us in keeping the peace and upholding the law, and we are truly grateful to them. We are proud to uphold the democratic right of peaceful protest, and to amplify the voices of our communities.”

At least a dozen people were jailed on Thursday for their part in the riots of the past 10 days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More of those arrested in the violent disorder of the past week will appear in court on Friday and about 150 charges have been brought over the unrest.

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said the Government was “vigilant going into the weekend”, following recent disorder across the country.

The paymaster general told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The Government’s strong message today is that we remain in a state of high readiness. We are vigilant going into the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Prime Minister chaired a Cobra meeting only yesterday, in which he set out that high state of readiness, so I think we’ll continue to see the criminal justice system acting and processing people very swiftly.”