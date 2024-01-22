A young police officer from Wigan has resigned before she could be sacked in the wake of assault and criminal damage convictions.

Kia Pulford Stone was serving with Merseyside Police when she was charged over two incidents in Wigan on March 14 and 16 2023.

She had first attacked a woman and then, two days later, vandalised the same victim’s Vauxhall Adam car.

Pulford-Stone resigned after the convictions but her boss at Merseyside Police said that she would have sacked her anyway

Pulford Stone admitted to charges of assault by beating and criminal damage at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court in October.

A misconduct hearing has since been held by the Merseyside constabulary’s professional standards department.

And Chief Constable Serena Kennedy concluded that Pulford Stone would have been dismissed for gross misconduct had she not already handed in her notice.

As a result the former officer’s name will be put on the College of Policing Barred List which prevents her from taking any UK policing job.

Chief Constable Kennedy wrote: “The evidence in this case is incontrovertible and the former officer entered a guilty plea and was convicted by a court on the 26th October 2023.

“I also note that this was not a one-off occasion – the victim was subjected to an assault and then damage was caused to her car. As a result, I am satisfied that former officer Pulford Stone has breached the standards of professional behaviour, namely discreditable conduct.

“The communities of Merseyside should quite rightly be able to have trust and confidence that the officers and staff working for Merseyside Police not only uphold the law but also abide by the law.

“The former officer has completely disregarded the standards expected both by the force and the communities of Merseyside by committing and being convicted of a criminal offence.”

Det Supt Cheryl Rhodes, from the force’s professional standards department, said: “Merseyside Police rightly takes a zero-tolerance approach to anyone who commits assault or causes criminal damage.