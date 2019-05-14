Police officer jailed for sex offences

A serving police officer has been jailed for sexual offences.

Dominic Dunne St Johns Close, Romiley was sentenced to seven years in prison yesterday after being found guilty of two counts of sexual assault, voyeurism and taking indecent images of a child.

The 26-year-old will also remain on the sex offenders register for life and will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order for life.

Dunne, a special constable with Greater Manchester Police, was arrested in November 2017.

An examination of his phone uncovered a number of photos and videos of a girl taken when she was aged between 16 to 19.

The images showed Dunne sexually assaulting the girl.

Other images were taken without her consent or when she was unaware that she was being photographed.

Det Con Susan Masheter of GMP’s Phoenix Tameside CSE Team, said: “I would like to thank the victim in this case for the bravery and dignity she has shown throughout this investigation and during the court case.

“I hope this result provides her with some comfort when coming to terms with the horrible crimes that have been committed against her.

“Dunne has never taken any responsibility for his actions and has shown no remorse for his crimes.

“He is a manipulative individual who abused this girl’s trust for his own perverted gratification and now has a long time behind bars to contemplate the harm he’s caused.”