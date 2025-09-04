Police officer treated for ‘serious eye injury’ following arrest assault in Wigan
Warning: graphic image
The officer from the neighbourhood tasking team was attacked at a property on Ridyard Street, Worsley Mesnes, at around 4pm on Wednesday while he was attempting to arrest a suspect for failing to appear in court in relation to theft offences.
He also required treatment for bite injuries.
A 25-year-old man fled the scene but was arrested a short time later by response officers on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.
He remains in custody for questioning.
Supt Danny O'Neil said: “There was a considerable amount of violence used and this serves as another stark reminder of the daily risks our officers face in their duty to protect the public.
“The injured officer needed medical attention for a serious eye injury and will now receive support from our welfare team during his recovery.
“Assaults on police officers are completely unacceptable. Our officers routinely put themselves in harm’s way to safeguard others, and they deserve our full support and respect for the vital work they do.”