Police officers and doctor attacked and racially abused by Wigan man who they were treating after a suspected overdose

Police officers and a doctor helping a man after a suspected overdose were attacked and faced a barrage of racist abuse, a court heard.

Paramedics called police to Christopher Sandland’s Atherton home at 12.30am on Monday as he had become aggressive towards them and they left the property.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard officers arrived at around 1.30am and escorted him out, but Sandland offered to fight them and kicked an officer to her lower leg.

He dropped to the floor on the garden path, kicked another officer in his right leg and tried to grab him with both hands.

The officer asked for assistance from colleagues and they put restraints on Sandland, before taking him to Royal Bolton Hospital for treatment.

Ann Deakin, prosecuting, said Sandland shouted racist abuse at an officer during the journey.

Footage from a police officer’s body-worn camera was played in court which showed Sandland being taken from an ambulance into the A&E department on a trolley, while shouting a racist term at the top of his voice repeatedly.

It was estimated he shouted abuse 20 to 30 times.

Ms Deakin said: “This was heard by staff, patients, relatives and police officers.”

While staff were trying to assess 46-year-old Sandland, he spat at a police officer and was racially abusive towards a doctor.

Ms Deakin said there was CCTV footage of the whole incident which lasted for two hours, showing the extent of the abuse.

She read victim impact statements from the police officers, expressing their upset at what had happened.

One officer said it was “degrading and disgusting” to be spat at and he felt “very angry”.

Another officer said: “I may be a police officer but I don’t come to work to be assaulted when all I am trying to do is help the man in question.”

Sandland, of Somerset Road, pleaded guilty to three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, each relating to police officers.

He also admitted two racially aggravated offences of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause someone to believe violence eould be used. These related to a police officer and a doctor.

The court heard he had 13 previous convictions for 33 offences.

Defending Sandland, Graham Simpson said: “He was embarrassed to even watch it, mortified. He had been drinking on the night and I have given him strong words of advice.

“He is not an alcoholic. He had been in the company of another man that night and they had consumed a great deal of alcohol that night between them, which is somewhat unusual.”

Both Mr Simpson and Ms Deakin suggested the case should be sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Magistrates declined jurisdiction and the case was committed to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on Monday, February 3.

They asked for a pre-sentence report to be prepared.

The bench decided to remand Sandland on bail with conditions, telling him he was “very lucky” .

He was given a condition of residence, an electrically monitored curfew from 7pm to 7am and told not to go to Royal Bolton Hospital unless taken by ambulance in an emergency.