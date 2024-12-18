Police officers on patrol arrest two men on suspicion of stealing car

Two men were arrested by police officers who spotted a stolen car as it drove past.

While on patrol on Tuesday, an officer recognised the registration plate as belonging to a car stolen on Tuesday.

The car was brought to a stop by police and two men were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Further checks and a drug wipe were carried out, which led to one of man being further arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The men were taking into custody