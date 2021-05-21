Police operation in Wigan sees reports of burglaries fall by 69 per cent
Burglaries have dropped by more than two-thirds in just a few months thanks to an operation run by police in Wigan.
Operation Stara was launched to tackle the number of burglaries in the Wigan West district, particularly targeting the Aspull, Standish and Shevington areas.
And it saw the number reported drop by 69 per cent, from 105 in January to 33 in April. There have also been 11 arrests as part of the initiative.
Focused patrols were increased in burglary hotspots from January to April in response to an increase in burglaries.
This included neighbourhood officers in uniform and plain clothes, along with extra patrols by specialist officers from Greater Manchester Police's dog section and tactical vehicle intercept unit.
In partnership with the local authority, neighbourhood PCSOs revisited burglary victims and other residents nearby and provided security packs, which contained light timers and literature from several agencies.
Supt Mark Kenny: "Since the inception of Operation Stara at the start of 2021, a number of proactive operations have been conducted by officers in uniform and plain clothes.
"This was an intelligence-led operation, which began following a rise in burglaries on empty homes or those occupied by elderly victims during the late afternoon or early evening hours from November 2020 to January 2021.
"Smashed rear windows and doors were frequent means of entry and jewellery was often stolen.
"Burglary has a massive impact on the victim, their family and the wider community and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice and preventing further offences.
"The investigation team are continuing with their enquiries and aim to bring those responsible to justice and I would ask the public to contact us if they are aware of where stolen property is being taken or who is responsible."
Top tips to prevent being burgled
Put your burglar alarm on at night and when you go out
Lock all windows and doors
Use a timer to switch lights on to give the impression someone is at home
Don’t leave valuables on show
Make valuable items traceable. Photograph your property and register it free of charge at www.immobilise.com
Keep an eye out in your neighbourhood and report anything suspicious to police
