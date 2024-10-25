Police operation sees crackdown on drugs being taken into Hindley Prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

HMP Hindley was the focus of a police operation to disrupt, prevent and tackle serious organised crime involving drugs in prisons.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) teamed up with His Majesty's Prisons and Probation Service and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit on Wednesday as part of Operation Avro.

They focused on four prisons – Hindley, Manchester, Forest Bank in Salford and Buckley Hall in Rochdale – for a high-visibility policing operation inside and outside each establishment.

The aim of the operation was to actively pursue people supplying drugs and contraband to prisons.

Over the last few months, police have seized drugs, tobacco and mobile devices being flown into prisons via drones.

On September 28, a drone carrying contraband was spotted at HMP Hindley by police officers.

They identified the male pilot, who was detained a short time later on suspicion of attempting to bring/throw/convey a prohibited article into a prison, intending it go to a prisoner.

It is thought that drugs being dropped into prisons could be sold for up to five times their value.

On the day of the operation, neighbourhood policing teams in each district and GMP’s dog unit carried out perimeter sweeps of each prison.

Officers from the roads policing unit ran a traffic operation using automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) to check vehicles going into the prison.

Outside HMP Forest Bank, the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle saw officers and drove away from them, leading to a pursuit through a residential area before the occupants decamped.

A man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were detained a short time later on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle.

Elsewhere, a man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and a man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of breaching a serious crime prevention order.

In partnership with each prison, police officers searched staff and their vehicles as they arrived at work.

Members of the public were also checked before going into the prison to see their loved ones.

Det Supt Andy Buckthorpe, GMP’s force strategic lead for threat from organised crime in prisons, said: “This operation is a culmination of several months’ work to bring together each district and partners to combat and tackle the crime threat that we are seeing in our four Manchester prisons.

“We have four prisons in Greater Manchester and they all have slightly different threats in relation to organised crime. We have recently seen the prevalence of contraband coming from the community into our prison establishments and that is one of the main reasons why we have stepped up our efforts over the past few years to tackle this.

“There is a market inside the prison for contraband for controlled drugs, mobile phones and tobacco, which once they are transported inside the walls are worth up to five times their value on the outside.

“At the start of October we launched a multi-agency drugs strategy, and over the last year we increased arrests within the top tiers of Greater Manchester’s organised crime groups by 69 per cent, and we will do everything we can, alongside our partners, to make sure this number continues to rise.”