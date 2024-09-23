Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A yob who trashed floral planters just days after they were installed in Wigan town centre has been pictured on a litter-pick.

Police published images of the unnamed man whose punishment for the vandalism was to clear up other people’s mess.

A post from Wigan and Leigh Pollice – GMP read: “During the early hours of the August 30, Wigan CCTV captured footage of a young male damaging a number of planters which had only been in situ along Wallgate for a matter of days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"WiganCouncil had funded these planters to improve, aesthetically, the approach into Wigan town centre.

The vandal clearing up litter around bins in Wigan town centre

“Working with CCTV and local businesses, officers from the Wigan Neighbourhood Team were able to identify the offender as being a resident of the borough.

“As such, to coincide with Wigan Central’s OurTown Week, a decison was made for the young male to participate in a community litter-pick that took place on the September 17 in and around the Water Street Car Park area of the town centre.

“Although this person’s actions may be seen as 'low level' by many, it’s important that this person understands how his actions affect his own community and, by volunteering his services, he recognises his wrong doing and is able to give something back.”