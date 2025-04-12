Police pledge to get to the bottom of a Wigan baby's death a year on

By Sian Jones
Published 12th Apr 2025, 04:55 BST
An investigation remains open into a tragic discovery in Wigan 12 months on.

An inquiry was launched on April 12 2024 following reports of “concern for welfare” at a bungalow on Marsh Green, after information was shared with police from a partner agency.

Tragically, officers found the remains of a young baby.

A total of six people between the ages of 20 and 71 have been arrested on suspicion of various offences including manslaughter, concealing a death and unlawful burial.

There was an increased police presence after officers found the remains of a baby.
They remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

The family living at the home were known to Wigan Council social services.

After the devastating news unfolded, cuddly toys were placed outside for the baby.

Flowers and toys created a shrine outside the bungalow on Marsh GreenFlowers and toys created a shrine outside the bungalow on Marsh Green
Flowers and toys created a shrine outside the bungalow on Marsh Green

Around a dozen bouquets of flower were also left.

Following the discovery, one resident of Marsh Green told Wigan Today: “It is so sad. People are walking around feeling numb about all this.

"There are so many questions to answer. The poor child. You can see from the number of bouquets and toys left outside the house how much people care.”

Another said: “There has been a lot of police activity round here in the last week which is no surprise. I hope for the child’s sake that they get to the bottom of what has gone on.”

At the time, specialist officers, crime scene investigators, detectives and uniformed officers carried out searches and inquiries, to establish the circumstances of what may have happened.

In July, Det Chief Insp John Davies, who is leading the investigation said: “I completely understand why the news of this discovery has shocked the community.

"It really is a tragic set of circumstances.

“We are progressing every possible line of inquiry, and these arrests are about us doing our due-diligence to get to the bottom of what has happened to this baby.

“At the moment, the specialist forensic testing on the remains is ongoing, and therefore we still have questions that we cannot at this stage answer.

“I want to be clear that these arrests are not of further individuals, they are rearrests of those we have already at one point had in our custody.

“We are committed to finding out the full circumstances of what is clearly a tragic incident.”

Anyone with any information which they believe could assist the investigation is encouraged to call 101 quoting log 1609 of 10/04/24.

Information can also be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

