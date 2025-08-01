A new dispersal zone will be imposed on the entire Wigan borough tonight (Friday August 1) to deter more car cruising meets – after evidence emerged that one was held the moment the last one ended.

The 48-hour clampdowns entitle police to seize vehicles under the Police Reform Act 2002 and prosecute their drivers.

Last weekend saw the fifth zone of the year imposed by Wigan police but the first to cover the whole Wigan and Leigh area.

Previous meets have seen gatherings of largely young people with cars sometimes been driven at speed or performing wheel spins, donuts and other sturnts, often on a public highway or car park. The A49 link road and Wigan Asda car park have been particularly popular haunts in the past.

Cars on the A49 link road whose owners are seeking after they were allegedly involved in a car meet last Sunday after the most recent dispersal order expired

Last weekend’s zone ran for 48 hours from the Friday evening, but officers have now published a picture suggesting that last Sunday evening, after the order had expired, there were reports of bad driving on the link road.

They have now pledged to track down those responsible.

A social media post this evening reads: “As we approach the weekend, due to the reckless and selfish actions of a small minority, we find ourselves in a position were once again, the entire Wigan borough will be subject to a dispersal order this coming weekend.

"For a period of 48 hours, as of 2100 hours this evening (01/08/25), up until 2100 hours on the 03/08/2025, the area identified on the map below will be subject to the order.

The new borough-wide dispersal zone will be in place from 9pm this evening (Friday August 1)

"The decision to impose such an order has not been taken lightly. Authorised by Inspector Morris, following intelligence received and because of what took place last weekend once the last notice expired, the latest order will be robustly enforced by the local neighbourhood teams and specialist resources.

"Last weekend at 20:05 hours, five minutes after the last dispersal notice expired, we saw multiple reports of car meetings taking place across the borough.

"Should the same occur this weekend, a further Dispersal Notice will be authorised, and positive action will be taken. Like always we will seize your vehicle, we will prosecute you and we will inform your respective insurance companies.

"As we speak Dash Cam footage from last weekend on Westwood Way is being reviewed and registration numbers are being obtained.

"So, if you were the owner and driver of one of the many vehicles being driven recklessly along that section of road between 2150 and 2153 hours, expect to receive a Notice of Intended Prosecution or a letter from your respective insurance companies. They are being informed!

"We will make the roads of Wigan safe!”

The police contacting insurance companies can cause vehicle insurance to increase or to be terminated and can be difficult to get insurance with another company.

A section 35 dispersal order also gives officers additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour, empowering them to issue people a notice to leave the area immediately.

Failure to do so can lead to an arrest, or if they return to the area after already being issued a warning.