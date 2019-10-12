Police praise people who intervened in Manchester Arndale attack as investigation continues

Police are continuing to investigate the events at Manchester Arndale Shopping Centre yesterday.

On Friday morning at around 11am, a knifeman ran amok in the busy shopping centre, injuring at least four people.

A 19-year-old woman– was taken to hospital with stab wounds. Another woman was also taken to hospital with stab injuries. Both their conditions are described as stable.

A man in his 50s was also taken to hospital with stab wounds.

A fourth victim – a woman in her 40s - who was not stabbed – was assessed and did not need to go to hospital following assessment by paramedics.

The man believed to be the attacker has now been detained under the Mental Health Act.

The investigation will be continued by Counter Terrorism officers but an open mind is being kept in relation to any motive.

The arrested man was considered unfit to be kept in custody and had to be transferred to mental health detention.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said: "We now know that at least one member of staff from the Arndale and a member of the public intervened in the attack and we would like to praise and thank them for their bravery."