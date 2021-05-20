Police probe after newborn baby found in Walsall canal

Police said the baby boy was discovered in a waterway in Rough Wood Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Walsall, on Thursday afternoon and has been declared dead.

A passer-by spotted the infant at around 1pm.

Police have appealed for witnesses as they investigate what happened and the whereabouts of the mother.

Rough Wood Country Park, off Hunts Lane in Walsall

Detective Inspector Wes Martin said: “This is a tragic investigation and our priority is to now find the baby boy’s mum to make sure she is OK.

“We have been speaking to members of the public and would urge anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log number 1963 of May 20.

The incident comes one month after another newborn was found abandoned in a park in the same region.

The baby, who was named George by those looking after him in hospital, was discovered clothed and wrapped in a blanket by a dog walker at The Mounds in Birmingham on April 22.

The youngster is now healthy and doing well with foster carers, while West Midlands Police have released an e-fit of the mother based on a witness description as they continue to search for her.

Officers are “desperately concerned” about the woman, who has been described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall and of medium/large build.