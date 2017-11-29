Police probe 'burial site'

Police have cordoned off a Wigan allotment to investigate the mysterious discovery of what appears to be a grave.



Officers from Greater Manchester Police (GMP) arrived at the plots off Balcarres Avenue in Whelley on Monday afternoon and remained at the scene throughout Tuesday.

Police at Balcarres Avenue, Whelley, where a mysterious grave has been discovered at the allotments

Police and Wigan Council have been liaising on how to proceed since plot holders sprucing up the site stumbled across the stones arranged in the shape of a grave.

There was also a metal plaque bearing the touching words: ‘Precious Memories of a Much Loved Sister’ and a small bunch of plastic flowers.

Penny McGinty, Wigan Council’s assistant director for corporate contracts and assets, said: “We have been in contact with GMP regarding a potential grave at Balcarres Avenue allotments.

“The police have informed us they will be on site at the allotments until they conclude their investigations.”

GMP said yesterday enquiries were ongoing and it was not possible to say if remains were buried there.

Keith Moss, the allotments secretary who made the discovery, said: “We’re just waiting to see what’s going to happen. We’re not allowed on the allotments, nobody can even get down the path.”

Wigan Central elected representative Coun Michael McLoughlin praised the police for attending, saying the mystery needed to be resolved.