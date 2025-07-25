Police have stepped up patrols at a borough park after a woman was sexually assaulted in broad daylight.

She was targeted by a man at Lilford Park in Leigh at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

In a post in a community Facebook group, the woman said she was skateboarding in the park when she was approached by “an Indian man in his mid to late 30s” with two young children.

He asked her to teach him how to skate before he assaulted her.

Lilford Park in Leigh

She said: “I wish I took a photo of him, hit him or kept my eye on him while I phoned the police, but I just wanted to get as far away from him as possible. When the police came he had gone.”

A police spokesman said: “No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing. High visibility patrols are in the area following this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1414 of July 24.