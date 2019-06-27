Police probe Wigan quad bike theft

Wigan officers are appealing for information after reports of a disturbance on Tuesday evening.

At around 9.55pm (Tuesday 25 June 2019), police were called to Woodcock Drive in Platt Bridge to reports of men with possible weapons.

Police probe

There were also reports that the group had been seen on Fieldway.

Uniformed officers responded but the group dispersed prior to police arrival and from CCTV enquiries it is believed no weapons were involved.

Shortly after the investigation into the disturbance was launched, officers established that the disturbance followed reports of a stolen quad bike from the Atherton area.

The quad bike is yet to be returned to the owner.

Police Inspector Frank Hall of GMP’s Wigan District, said: “We had a number of reports from the Platt Bridge area on Tuesday night that there was a large group of men and, with groups of that size, it can be alarming for local people.

“Thankfully, there haven’t been any reported injuries or reports of assault and it appears the disturbance escalated from the theft of a quad bike.

“If anyone knows anything about what happened on Tuesday or if anyone has any mobile footage or knows the whereabouts of the stolen quad bike, please get in touch with us. This will help us determine whether any offences have been committed.

“Our uniformed neighbourhood officers will be in the area over the coming days so please don’t hesitate to speak to them directly about any concerns you have or information you may want to pass on.

“You can also call our team directly or report things to us anonymously via Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7225 quoting reference 2477 of 25/06/19 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.