Police probing Leigh theft issue pictures of potential witnesses
Officers from the Westleigh neighbourhood team are appealing for information following a theft from motor vehicle in the early hours of May 16 around the Kirkhall Lane area of Leigh.
The two CCTV stills show a hooded man with a tan-coloured dog on a lead and a woman carrying a bright yellow suitcase.
A Facebook post from Wigan and Leigh Police reads: “Do you recognise the two individuals in the below images?
"We believe they may be helpful to our inquiries.
"Anyone with any information relating to the above can contact Greater Manchester Police using the online chat system or via 101 quoting CRI/06LL/0012967/25.
"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously either online or via 0800 555111.”