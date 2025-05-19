Police would like to speak to this man and woman because they may have information about a theft from a car

Wigan police investigating a theft from a car have published images of two people they say could help them with their inquiries.

Officers from the Westleigh neighbourhood team are appealing for information following a theft from motor vehicle in the early hours of May 16 around the Kirkhall Lane area of Leigh.

The two CCTV stills show a hooded man with a tan-coloured dog on a lead and a woman carrying a bright yellow suitcase.

A Facebook post from Wigan and Leigh Police reads: “Do you recognise the two individuals in the below images?

The man and woman with a tan-coloured dog cross the road

"We believe they may be helpful to our inquiries.

"Anyone with any information relating to the above can contact Greater Manchester Police using the online chat system or via 101 quoting CRI/06LL/0012967/25.

"Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously either online or via 0800 555111.”