Police probing Wigan break-in search for witness in 60s
They say the person could have important information about a burglary at a home in Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, last Thursday evening (July 3) and are particularly appealing for anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.
Officers want home and vehicle owners to focus particularly on the times 9.30pm to 11.30pm that day that might show a white male, in his 60s, with grey balding hair, a white moustache, and beard.
He is described as having a “protruding stomach” and is believed to be wearing glasses, jeans, and a T-shirt.
An appeal has been made on social media and information is being requested to be passed on to the Wigan West Neighbourhood Police Team via 101, please quote log 590 of the 04/07/2025
A police spokesperson said: “We would like to identify and speak with this man as he may have information to support our investigation.
“We encourage residents in the area to lock their doors and windows to help prevent burglars from entering your property.”