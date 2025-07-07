A detailed description of a man in his 60s has been issued by police investigating a Wigan house break-in.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They say the person could have important information about a burglary at a home in Wigan Road, Ashton-in-Makerfield, last Thursday evening (July 3) and are particularly appealing for anyone with doorbell, CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

Officers want home and vehicle owners to focus particularly on the times 9.30pm to 11.30pm that day that might show a white male, in his 60s, with grey balding hair, a white moustache, and beard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is described as having a “protruding stomach” and is believed to be wearing glasses, jeans, and a T-shirt.

Police are specifically asking for dashcam and CCTV footage that could help them solve a burglary

An appeal has been made on social media and information is being requested to be passed on to the Wigan West Neighbourhood Police Team via 101, please quote log 590 of the 04/07/2025

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to identify and speak with this man as he may have information to support our investigation.

“We encourage residents in the area to lock their doors and windows to help prevent burglars from entering your property.”