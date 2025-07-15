Police have published a CCTV picture of a man who could help their inquiries into a series of vehicle crimes in Wigan.

Officers are investigating a series of vehicle offences in the Ince area, following reports of theft and attempted thefts from cars on June 27.

A man has been reported to have made attempts to get into various vehicles in an effort to steal items from inside.

A spokesperson for Wigan Police said: “Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, as it is believed that he could help with their inquiries.

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to as they investigate a series of crimes against vehicles

"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6232 or 101, quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/17252/25.

"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”