Police probing Wigan car crimes issue picture of man
Officers are investigating a series of vehicle offences in the Ince area, following reports of theft and attempted thefts from cars on June 27.
A man has been reported to have made attempts to get into various vehicles in an effort to steal items from inside.
A spokesperson for Wigan Police said: “Officers have released an image of a man they would like to speak to, as it is believed that he could help with their inquiries.
"Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 6232 or 101, quoting crime reference number CRI/06LL/17252/25.
"Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.”