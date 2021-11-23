Police publish CCTV pictures following a violent brawl on Wigan streets
Police are appealing for help in tracking down men involved in a violent Wigan brawl.
They have published three CCTV images of people they would like to speak to in connection with a disturbance that took place in Scholes, Wellington Street, Morris Street and Scholes precinct at around 11pm on Monday November 8.
Scholes neighbourhood officers have already made two arrests and a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police Wigan West said that a third is pending.
But more suspects remain at large and officers are appealing for witnesses - including the men in the pictures - to come forward with information.
PC McCoombes said: "We are keen to speak to the males featured in the three attached photographs.
"If anyone knows them, please get in touch. We are also interested if anyone has any Dashcam footage in regards to a silver coloured saloon vehicle being driven dangerously around the area at the time.
"Please do not name anyone publicly on social media, but contact us on 0161 856 7124 or ideally email us on [email protected] for the attention of PC 12052 McCoombes.
"We will take a zero tolerance approach to these incidents. We will identify you, we will prosecute you and we will seek court orders to ban you from the area where appropriate."
