Police pull taser on drug suspects in Wigan street

The shock picture of a police officer aiming a taser at suspected drug dealers has been released following a dramatic arrest in a Wigan street.



Members of the GMP Wigan West policing team released the picture after arresting four people and seizing “a quantity of drugs, cash and weapons” on Wednesday afternoon.

The team successfully executed a warrant in the New Springs area during which they found a “quantity” of drugs, cash and weapons - which were subsequently seized.

A 42-year-old woman and 46-year-old man were arrested for “being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug”, and taken into custody for questioning.

Later the same day, officers from the team stopped a Land Rover which had been seen in “suspicious circumstances” in Scholes.

GMP Wigan West officers said: “The driver and a passenger were safely detained and significant quantities of what is suspected to be Class A drugs and cash were found in the vehicle.

“A 22-year-old male from the Leigh area, and a 38 year old male from Warrington remain in custody after being arrested for being in possession of a controlled drug with the intention to supply.”

They were also taken to the station for questioning.

Information regarding the supply of drugs, or any other crime, can be passed to the police by calling 101, or anonymously via the independent charity CrimeStoppers on 0800 555111.