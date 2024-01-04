A police pursuit is reported to have come to an end when a car crashed in a Wigan borough town centre.

A silver Peugeot car hit a black bollard on Market Street, Atherton, on Thursday afternoon.

On social media, witnesses reported they had seen the vehicle travel from Leigh, through Howe Bridge to the centre of Atherton, with several police cars in pursuit.

Atherton north councillor James Paul Watson shared photographs on social media of the aftermath of the incident.

He reported that no-one was injured, though there was damage to the bollard and pavement.

He wrote: “This afternoon a GMP vehicle chase ended with a crash on Market Street in Atherton.

“Luckily the safety bollard did its job and nobody was injured.

One of the photographs shared on social media by Coun James Paul Watson after a police pursuit on Market Street, Atherton

“I was fortunate to be in the town centre and have already reported the damage to the bollard and pavement to be repaired ASAP.”