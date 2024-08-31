Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Large stashes of prescription and illegal drugs have been seized when police executed search warrants at two Wigan homes.

The addresses in Platt Bridge were raided by local and Trafford officers as part of an ongoing investiagation by the latter division.

Inside one home, a large amount of cannabis and cash was found along with a suspected stolen e-bike.

At the second, a large amount of prescription drugs, plus cash and a knuckleduster were recovered.

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of a variety of offences including possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of an offensive weapon and burglary.

A social media post by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP said that following further inquiries, another e-bike and an off-road bike were also confiscated.

It added: “This is all down to the support of the local community. Where next?

“If you have information regarding criminal behaviour in your area you can report this to the police on 101.

"If you wish to report this completely anonymously, you can do so through the independant charity Crimestoppers, by visiting them online or by calling them on 0800 555111.”