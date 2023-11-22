Police recover stolen goods during dawn raid in a bid to tackle neighbourhood crime in Wigan

A man has been arrested and stolen goods – including a digger – have been recovered during a dawn raid in Wigan

Officers conducted an early wake-up Platt Bridge in relation to stolen goods as part of Operation Acquire, Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) force-wide initiative to target and arrest those suspected of committing neighbourhood offences in Greater Manchester.

A 34-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of handling stolen goods following a warrant conducted by Wigan Neighbourhood Crime Team officers and GMP’s Tactical Aid Unit.

A man was arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods

Following a search of the property, officers found seven bicycles along with an electric scooter, two quad bikes, a lawnmower, heavy duty plant machinery and part of a digger, all of which have been seized to be forensically examined.

The items recovered are believed to be linked a number of burglaries in the Wigan and Leigh area.

Det Insp Andrew Devine, from Wigan’s Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “I want to use this opportunity to urge people to mark their valuables and belongings in some way with a name or postcode, so that if they are ever stolen, they can be reported to us with as much detail as possible.

"You can also register valuables on Immobilise.com to make it easier for police to reunite you with any items in the event that they are stolen.

“Burglary – and the associated handling of stolen goods - is a priority for us along with vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour.

“Neighbourhood crime has a huge impact on our public, it is an attack on you, your family and your property - it won’t be tolerated in our communities.

“Another important part in our investigations is the information passed to us by members of the community, this can often play a crucial part in solving neighbourhood crime and we encourage anyone with any intelligence about crime in your community to come and speak to us.

“Operation Acquire is a proactive operation running across the GMP force area this month that focuses on robustly tackling neighbourhood crime.”2Each district has its own dedicated team of officers that proactively seek and arrest criminals.

Anyone with information about car thefts or anyone who believes suspicious activity is taking place at premises' can call report it online at www.gmp.police.uk or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

Force lead for neighbourhood crime Chief Supt Ian Jones from GMP’s Wigan district said: “We have seen huge successes in the reduction of neighbourhood crime when officers take part in Operation Acquire, we saw successes in the previous Op Acquire days of action and endeavour to continue this momentum.

“We will continue to be very visible in your community.

"We want you to be reassured that we are present, patrolling areas, conducting warrants and focusing offenders that are attacking you, your family and your home.

“But we need your help, who is acting suspicious in your area? Do you have intelligence where stolen goods are or have been sold? We will act on this intelligence and can help to make your community safe from criminals who threaten your safety.

“We want to equip the public with top tips and preventative advice to make it easy for you to make it hard for criminals and it is imperative to follow the advice to help keep yourself and your property safe from criminals.

For more crime prevention advice visit – Crime prevention advice.

“I would also urge members of the public to promote and join a Neighbourhood watch scheme in your area by visiting www.ourwatch.org.uk to sign up.