Police recover stolen goods during dawn raid in a bid to tackle neighbourhood crime in Wigan
Officers conducted an early wake-up Platt Bridge in relation to stolen goods as part of Operation Acquire, Greater Manchester Police's (GMP) force-wide initiative to target and arrest those suspected of committing neighbourhood offences in Greater Manchester.
A 34-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of handling stolen goods following a warrant conducted by Wigan Neighbourhood Crime Team officers and GMP’s Tactical Aid Unit.
Following a search of the property, officers found seven bicycles along with an electric scooter, two quad bikes, a lawnmower, heavy duty plant machinery and part of a digger, all of which have been seized to be forensically examined.
The items recovered are believed to be linked a number of burglaries in the Wigan and Leigh area.
Det Insp Andrew Devine, from Wigan’s Neighbourhood Crime Team, said: “I want to use this opportunity to urge people to mark their valuables and belongings in some way with a name or postcode, so that if they are ever stolen, they can be reported to us with as much detail as possible.
"You can also register valuables on Immobilise.com to make it easier for police to reunite you with any items in the event that they are stolen.
“Burglary – and the associated handling of stolen goods - is a priority for us along with vehicle crime and anti-social behaviour.
“Neighbourhood crime has a huge impact on our public, it is an attack on you, your family and your property - it won’t be tolerated in our communities.
“Another important part in our investigations is the information passed to us by members of the community, this can often play a crucial part in solving neighbourhood crime and we encourage anyone with any intelligence about crime in your community to come and speak to us.
“Operation Acquire is a proactive operation running across the GMP force area this month that focuses on robustly tackling neighbourhood crime.”2Each district has its own dedicated team of officers that proactively seek and arrest criminals.
Anyone with information about car thefts or anyone who believes suspicious activity is taking place at premises' can call report it online at www.gmp.police.uk or alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."