Police release CCTV image of man they wish to speak to after Billinge armed robbery

The CCTV image of the man police wish to speak to
Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Billinge.

Just after 12.30pm on Saturday, a man walked into the Co-op store, on Main Street, armed with a hammer. He made threats towards staff before making off with a quantity of cash. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The male is described as being aged about 18 or 19, 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair and a thin face. He was wearing a blue quilted jacket, black trousers and a baseball cap.

An investigation is under way and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing in the area.

Det Insp Craig Turner of Merseyside Police said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street that afternoon and saw anyone fitting the description of the male to contact us. I would also ask anyone who was in the area who may have captured anything significant on dash cam to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 432 of 17th November.