Police release CCTV image of man they wish to speak to after Billinge armed robbery

Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to in connection with an armed robbery in Billinge.

Just after 12.30pm on Saturday, a man walked into the Co-op store, on Main Street, armed with a hammer. He made threats towards staff before making off with a quantity of cash. Nobody was injured during the incident.

The male is described as being aged about 18 or 19, 5ft 7in tall, with short dark hair and a thin face. He was wearing a blue quilted jacket, black trousers and a baseball cap.

An investigation is under way and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing in the area.

Det Insp Craig Turner of Merseyside Police said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Main Street that afternoon and saw anyone fitting the description of the male to contact us. I would also ask anyone who was in the area who may have captured anything significant on dash cam to get in touch.”



Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC, call 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting log 432 of 17th November.