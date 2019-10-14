Police release CCTV images of Manchester Airport luggage thieves

Detectives investigating a burglary at Manchester Airport have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Two men were seen entering one of the storage rooms at Terminal 1 shortly after 10pm on Sunday 10 March 2019, before leaving with a quantity of bags and cases.

Police want to trace this man

Shortly after 1.20am, the two men are seen re-entering the storage room with the bags and cases they had previously taken. They were closely followed by a third offender.

Shortly after 1.45am, all three men emerged from the storage room carrying bags and cases.

They are believed to have stolen a number of items including personal property such as watches, jewellery, electrical items and electronic devices worth an estimated £15,000.

Police would like to speak to the men pictured in the CCTV images in connection with this incident.

Information can be given to police by calling 0161 856 0252 quoting crime number 064690M/19 log 1112 of the 110319

Alternatively, information can be passed on to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.