Police release e-fit after man was violently attacked in Wigan during a break-in

Police have released an e-fit after a man was violently attacked whilst trying to stop a break-in in Wigan.

At around 10.15pm on April 10, a man in his 50s saw three offenders trying to get into to his neighbour’s van on Whitecroft Road in Hawkley Hall.

After the victim asked what they were doing, one of the men approached him and, without provocation, punched him in the face, breaking his jaw in two places.

The attacker then got into a dark red 07 plate Volkswagen Golf with two younger men.

They fled towards Carr Lane, taking around £6,000 worth of stolen power tools.

The offender is described as white, around 5ft 6ins tall, aged in his 50s with grey-white hair. He had a stocky build, stubble, was wearing a black cap and spoke with an Irish accent.

Police have released an e-fit image matching the description of this offender.

The two younger men are described as being aged in their mid-twenties and were wearing dark clothing.

No further description of these individuals is available.

Constable Rebekah Whittaker of GMP’s Wigan District said: “This was an unprovoked and serious assault on a man who was quite rightly concerned about what these offenders were doing.

“His injuries were serious and required hospital treatment.

"We’re pleased he’s now been released from hospital and we wish him well as he continues his recovery.

“Do know an individual matching the image we’ve released or have any information that can assist us? If so, don’t hesitate to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information about the assault and robbery should contact police on 0161 856 7124 quoting incident number 2531 of 10/04/19.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.