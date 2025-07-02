Police investigating hundreds of pounds worth of damage to a car have released a photograph of a man they want to trace.

The incident happened on Cotton Street, Leigh, in April, but police have only now decided to appeal for help.

A spokesman said: “At this stage we have exhausted all our enquiries and are now in a position to appeal for the public’s help as we believe the male pictured in the image may be able to assist with our enquiries.”

Call police on 101, referencing CRI/06LL/0009863/25.