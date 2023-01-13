Police report more than 30 traffic offences during operation in Wigan and Atherton
Dozens of traffic offences were reported when police officers held an operation across the borough.
By Gaynor Clarke
6 hours ago - 1 min read
The initiative took place on Friday after concerns from the community.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: “The Wigan District Tutor Unit carried out a traffic operation today in Wigan and Atherton.
"Over 30 traffic offence reports were issued today by the newest officers to the Wigan District for various offences including driving without a seatbelt, speeding, using a mobile phone whilst driving and contravening pedestrian zone signage through a busy town centre.”