Police reveal images from inside Wigan cannabis farm

Police have revealed images from inside a cannabis farm following a raid at a Wigan home.



Earlier today (Wednesday), police carried out a raid at a property on Wigan Road in Bryn.

The cannabis was sealed and removed from the property

Crime scene investigators and a police van were seen parked up outside the flat at around 3.30pm.

There was a strong smell of cannabis on the street outside and one eye witness said they saw officers leave with what looked like a “big bag of drugs”.

Photographs later posted to the GMP Wigan West page later showed evidence bags full of cannabis and crops being grown inside the property.

The incident is not believed to be linked with the surrounding businesses.

Inquiries are ongoing.



