Police rule out foul play after body found outside Wigan gym

Police have ruled that there are “no suspicious circumstances” after a body was found outside a Wigan gym this weekend.

Apex Gym in Hindley was swarming with police on Sunday morning after the body of a man was found outside.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing police personnel in “white suits” around the building and grounds.

Greater Manchester Police have since confirmed that a body was found outside the gym in the early hours of the morning, but that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

They have released a statement saying: “Police were called at around 7.10am on Sunday 7 July 2019, to reports that the body of a man had been found outside a gym on Lowe Mill Lane, Hindley. A file has been passed to the coroner.”

The gym has since reopened.