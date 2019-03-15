Police rule out foul play after woman was left fighting for her life

Police investigating after a woman was found unconscious at her home are no longer treating the incident as suspicious.

At around 12.05pm on Sunday, January 27, police were called to a property on Ellesmere Street, Astley after a woman was found unresponsive with serious injuries.

Officers attended and a 25-year-old woman was taken to hospital.

She remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital as she continues her recovery.

Following enquiries, police are no longer treating the incident as suspicious.

A 25-year-old man who was arrested and bailed on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday 29 January 2019 has since released with no further action.