Police rule out use of acid in Wigan gang attack

Emergency services rushed to a Wigan home to reports of a suspected acid attack after a gang of men kicked down the door and threw a ‘substance’ into a woman’s face.

On Monday evening at around 8.10pm, police, firefighters and paramedics were called to an address on Bridge Street in Hindley to reports of a liquid being thrown in a woman’s face.

During the call the woman claimed that her skin was burning but on inspection fire crews determined that no hazardous material was present.

Paramedics, who also confirmed their attendance at the scene, said that no one was taken to hospital during the incident.

A member of Hindley fire crew said: “We were called to an acid attack. In our opinion there was no hazardous material involved. The woman, who is known to police, appears to have had a dispute with someone and something was thrown in her face.”

Firefighters conducted a safe and well check for the couple involved.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police, said: “Shortly after 8.10pm on Monday six offenders approached a house on Bridge Street in Hindley before kicking open the front door and spraying a woman with an unknown substance.

“The offenders then fled the scene.

“Emergency services attended the scene and established the substance was not harmful. The woman received no injuries.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The call came just 48 hours after a man was potentially blinded after a “substance” was thrown in his face by two men in St Helens as he waited on a street by his car.

On Sunday evening, the victim was waiting by his car on Milton Street in Sutton Manor when two men in bubble jackets threw something in his face.

He suffered breathing difficulties and extreme irritation to his eyes and he has been taken to hospital where he was treated.

Early indications from medical staff are that the he could potentially lose his sight.

NHS England has published advice on how to react if you receive an acid or chemical burn.

Anyone affected is advised to try and remove the chemical and any contaminated clothing or jewellery from contact with the skin and eyes.

Victims, or those helping them, are urged to try and wash the area continuously with clean, not dirty water, until medical help until the ambulance arrives but also to take care not to rub or spread the substance.

For more information and advice visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/acid-and-chemical-burns