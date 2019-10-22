Police search for a town's most wanted suspects continues

Police are continuing their search for a town's most wanted pair.



Lancashire Police are still hunting Joel Dowling, from Up Holland, and Stephen Grimes from Skelmersdale, following an earlier appeal.

The duo are sought over an affray, threats to commit an arson attack and threats to kill, all occurring within a four-day period.

The force has described Dowling and Grimes as Skelmersdale's most wanted suspects.

On Tuesday police visited and searched a number of properties belonging to known associates of 22-year-old Dowling and Grimes, 23.

They are also warning found to be helping them evade officers will face severe consequences.

Insp Ellie Kanoun from Skelmersdale Police said: “Despite our previous appeal earlier this month, Grimes and Dowling are still outstanding but we are determined to find them.

“They know they are wanted and are actively avoiding the police. The net is closing in and as part of our work to find them, we will arrest anyone found to helping either one. Similarly, we will not stop until they are found and arrested.”

The duo are wanted in connection with an affray on Sunday September 15 and threats to commit arson on Tuesday September 17.

They are also sought over further threats to kill which were made in Skelmersdale a day later.

Dowling is described as white, 5ft 7ins, of slim build with short, dark brown hair and blue eyes.



Grimes is white, 5ft 9ins, of slim build with cropped, dark brown hair and blue eyes. He has a small scar on his forehead.

Both men also have links to Liverpool.



Insp Kanoun said: “We believe they are still in and around the Skelmersdale area and would advise anyone with information to do the right thing and come forward.



“We are advising people not to approach them but to instead call police immediately on 999.



“I would also encourage Grimes and Dowling to do the right thing and attend the nearest police station because it’s only a matter of time before we find them.”



Anyone with information about immediate sightings can contact police on 999 quoting log reference 0269 of September 18.



Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.