Police search for football fan who targeted officer on horse during Wigan Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle match

They have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to about the incident on Saturday, April 23 as Wigan Athletic played Plymouth Argyle.

A man, believed to be a Plymouth supporter, tried to pull a police officer off a horse, before attempting to reach underneath the animal to remove the saddle.

Police want to speak to this man

PC Martin Dickinson said: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any circumstance.

"If this person had been successful in pulling the officer from the horse in such a confined area with a large crowd, the consequences could have been catastrophic and would have undoubtedly left the officer injured.

“I’d like to appeal to anyone who knows the male pictured in the CCTV image to please contact police, as we would like to speak to him as part of our enquiries.”

Call police on 101, quoting log 1275 of April 23, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.