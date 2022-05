Steven James Smith, 34, was released from custody in March 2021 after after being jailed in August 2020 for breaching the conditions of his licence.

Police posted the appeal on social media on Saturday morning (May 14) in an effort to trace him.

Anyone who has seen him or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.