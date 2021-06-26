Police search for owners of guitar and car key after two arrests in Wigan
Police have released images of more items they hope to reunite with their owners after arresting two men.
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 4:37 pm
Updated
Saturday, 26th June 2021, 4:38 pm
Greater Manchester Police's Wigan West team yesterday shared photographs of a haul of items they had found.
Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact police on 0161 856 7124 or email [email protected]
