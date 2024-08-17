Police search for owners of stolen vehicles and tools after raiding chop-shop in Wigan borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three men were arrested after police raided a chop-shop, revealing stolen vehicles and power tools.

Police stormed an industrial unit in Astley as part of an investigation into vehicle crime across the region.

Three men, aged 24, 39 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to steal motor vehicles. They have all been bailed pending further inquiries.

Police are now looking to return the property seized during the raid with the rightful owners.

Some of the items found by police when they raided an industrial unit in Astley being used as a chop-shop

One owner has already been located and reunited with his power tools, which were in his Transit van, stolen from the Tameside area in March.

Supt Danny O'Neil, from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district and force lead for vehicle crime, said: “We conducted the raids on July 31 and the teams have been working hard since behind the scenes to reunite the items we believe were stolen with their rightful owners.

“We work to tackle vehicle crime in Greater Manchester by utilising many different specialist units and branches across our force to ensure we are intelligence-led in our approach to tackling vehicle crime and stolen vehicle parts.

Anyone who thinks these tools may belong to them is asked to contact police

"Dismantling and taking these criminal enterprises them out of business seriously disrupts criminal networks who think it is okay to use stolen parts from victims for their own personal gain.

"Criminals working in chop-shops strip down vehicles that have been stolen from victims and use these parts to sell on for a profit. The way they work is fast and the parts are quickly brought in, dismantled and then sold on.

"They tend to be based in locations such as garages or industrial units and we need information from you to help us dismantle these set-ups and get stolen property back to victims.

"Get in touch and tell us, we can do something about it, you can report any suspicious behaviour or crimes on gmp.police.uk or by calling 101.

Police are searching for the owners of these tools

"Anyone who believes any of the items pictured belong to them, or knows anyone who they might belong to, is encouraged to speak to the local neighbourhood team on 0161 856 3622."

Crime can also be reported to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.