Police search for pet owner after vicious attack which caused dog to lose sight in one eye

An investigation is under way into a vicious attack which left a dog needing emergency surgery and losing the sight in one eye.



Police have launched an appeal for information and have shared a description of the owner of the dog that carried out the attack in a bid to find them.

The dog and her owner were walking along Taylor's Hole, by Pennington Brook in Leigh, heading towards Leigh Sports Village, when the animal was attacked by a dark brown Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog.

It led to her losing the sight in her left eye and requiring emergency surgery.

The owner of the other dog left without providing his details.

He is described as being a white man, of slim build, gaunt-looking, 5ft 6ins tall with short, dark hair. He was wearing a dark navy bubble jacket at the time.

Police are appealing for witnesses and anyone with information that could help with their investigation to call them on 101 or 0161 856 7225, quoting CRI/06LL/0000217/20.