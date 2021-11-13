Police search for wanted man with links to Wigan and Leigh
Police are appealing for help to find a wanted man with links to Wigan and Leigh.
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 3:23 pm
Updated
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 3:26 pm
Nicky Appleton, 34, is wanted on recall to prison after breaching the terms of his licence.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622.
