Police search for Wigan borough man wanted on recall to prison
Police are appealing for help to trace a wanted man who could be in the borough.
Dean Smith, 34, from Atherton, is wanted on recall to prison.
Police say he has links to Atherton, Leigh, Tyldesley and Bolton.
Anybody with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police on 0161 856 3622 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.