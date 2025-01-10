Police searching for man release photographs after attack at Wigan bus station

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Jan 2025, 04:55 GMT
Police investigating an assault at Wigan bus station have released photographs of a man they would like to trace.

Officers are looking into reports that several men approached the victim and assaulted him, causing a fractured jaw, shortly before 5.30pm on Sunday, October 6.

Police are now appealing for help to identify the man pictured, who they believe could help with their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man or has information about the incident is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 2217 of October 6.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

